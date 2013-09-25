Calendar » Santa Barbara City Council Candidates Forum

September 25, 2013 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association, will be holding a City Council Candidates Forum at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., from 4 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Sept. 25.

An RSVP is required as limited seating is available. Admission is $25 for GSBLRA or chamber members and $35 for nonmembers.

The forum will be moderated by Steven Amerikaner, whose experience in this role includes the chamber/GSBLRA forum in 2011. Council candidates have been issued invitations to join the forum based whether they are required to submit campaign finance statements. All questions will be asked through the moderator, but attendees may submit questions in writing either before the forum or during the first hour of the forum.