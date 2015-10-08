Santa Barbara Comedy Hideaway Comedy Show
Looking for some comic relief? Comedy Hideaway is a great place to get your laugh on.
They feature local Santa Barbara talent, like founder Andrey Belikov, as well as comics seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, and HBO.
Location: The Little Door, 129 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, across from the Courthouse Sunken Gardens
Time: Every Thursday at 7 and 9 p.m. Arrive a half hour early to get seated and served before the show starts.
Tickets: $15, order online at http://SBComedy.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 8, 2015 7pm - 9pm
- Price: $15
- Location: 129 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://SBComedy.com