Calendar » Santa Barbara Comedy Hideaway Comedy Show

October 8, 2015 from 7pm - 9pm

Looking for some comic relief? Comedy Hideaway is a great place to get your laugh on.



They feature local Santa Barbara talent, like founder Andrey Belikov, as well as comics seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, and HBO.



Location: The Little Door, 129 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, across from the Courthouse Sunken Gardens



Time: Every Thursday at 7 and 9 p.m. Arrive a half hour early to get seated and served before the show starts.



Tickets: $15, order online at http://SBComedy.com