Santa Barbara Comedy Hideaway Comedy Show

October 8, 2015 from 7pm - 9pm

Looking for some comic relief? Comedy Hideaway is a great place to get your laugh on.

They feature local Santa Barbara talent, like founder Andrey Belikov, as well as comics seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, and HBO. 

Location: The Little Door, 129 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, across from the Courthouse Sunken Gardens

Time: Every Thursday at 7 and 9 p.m. Arrive a half hour early to get seated and served before the show starts.

Tickets: $15, order online at http://SBComedy.com

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: October 8, 2015 7pm - 9pm
  • Price: $15
  • Location: 129 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://SBComedy.com
 
 
 