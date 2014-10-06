Calendar » Santa Barbara Conflicts: Transportation Policies

October 6, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Moderator: Catherine McCammon

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning announces its Fall Term event series “CLL Presents Major Issues: Lectures, Discussions & Community Events” series, inviting the community to meet and hear from leading experts about timely local and global topics.

The Santa Barbara Council of Governments (SBCAG) projects that by 2030 there will be 40,000 commuters coming into Santa Barbara from outlying areas. The city of Santa Barbara’s General Plan has a number of strategies to reduce traffic, but are they working? Come hear what local officials have to say and take this opportunity to ask them questions.



Date: Monday, October 6, 2014

Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Tannahill Auditorium; 310 West Padre St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Admission: $14

Contact: [email protected]