SANTA BARBARA COUNTY ADVISORY BOARD ON ALCOHOL & OTHER DRUG PROBLEMS
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Advisory Board on Alcohol & Other Drug Problems
300 North San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
Phone (805) 681-5440 / Fax (805) 681-5413
http://www.countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness/home.c
ADP Advisory Board & MHC Joint Meeting
June 6th, 2016, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Pea Soup Andersen’s Pavilion Room
Buellton, CA
AGENDA
Call to Order and Welcomes (5 minutes) Sharon B./Michael G.
Introductions/Announcements (5 minutes) Sharon B./Michael G.
Approval of Minutes (5 Minutes) Sharon B./Michael G.
Public Comment (5 Minutes) Sharon B./Michael G.
ADP Advisory Board Chair’s Report (15 Minutes) Sharon Byrne
Review draft Bylaws for the merge of MHC & ADP All
Merging the MHC & ADP Advisory Board Ad Hoc Sub Committee
(10 Minutes)
Site Reviews (15 Minutes) All
Program Manager’s Report John Doyel
(30 Minutes)
New Business (5 Minutes) All
Adjournment
Next Advisory Board Meeting
August 1, 2016, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Pea Soup Andersen’s
