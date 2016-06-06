Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:50 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY ADVISORY BOARD ON ALCOHOL & OTHER DRUG PROBLEMS

June 6, 2016 from 3:00PM - 5:))PM

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Advisory Board on Alcohol & Other Drug Problems     

300 North San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Phone (805) 681-5440 / Fax (805) 681-5413

http://www.countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness/home.c

 

ADP Advisory Board & MHC Joint Meeting

 June 6th, 2016, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pea Soup Andersen’s Pavilion Room

Buellton, CA

 

AGENDA

 

        Call to Order and Welcomes (5 minutes)                                                    Sharon B./Michael G.

 

        Introductions/Announcements (5 minutes)                                                 Sharon B./Michael G.

 

Approval of Minutes (5 Minutes)                                                                 Sharon B./Michael G.

 

Public Comment (5 Minutes)                                                                 Sharon B./Michael G.
ADP Advisory Board Chair’s Report  (15 Minutes)                                   Sharon Byrne
Review draft Bylaws for the merge of MHC & ADP                               All                  
Merging the MHC & ADP Advisory Board Ad Hoc Sub Committee                          

  (10 Minutes)

         

Site Reviews (15 Minutes)                                                                         All
 Program Manager’s Report                                                                  John Doyel

(30 Minutes)                                                                                              

     

New Business (5 Minutes)                                                                         All

 

Adjournment

 

 

Next Advisory Board Meeting

August 1, 2016, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Pea Soup Andersen’s

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SANTA BARBARA COUNTY Advisory Board on Alcohol & Other Drug Problems
  • Starts: June 6, 2016 3:00PM - 5:))PM
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Pea Soup Andersen’s Pavilion Room Buellton, CA
  • Website: http://countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness/
  • Sponsors: SANTA BARBARA COUNTY Advisory Board on Alcohol & Other Drug Problems
 
 
 