Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan
March 18, 2015 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Help Shape the Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan.
Attend this Listening Session/Workshop to contribute ideas to the development and implementation of the Food Action Plan based on your personal knowledge, expertise, and experiences.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara County
- Starts: March 18, 2015 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- Location: Faulkner Gallery Santa Barbara Public Libary 40 East Anapamu Street Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbfoundation.org/pages/news-and-resources/food-action-plan
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara County