Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:47 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan

March 18, 2015 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Help Shape the Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan.
Attend this Listening Session/Workshop to contribute ideas to the development and implementation of the Food Action Plan based on your personal knowledge, expertise, and experiences.

 

Event Details

 
 
 