Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan
March 18, 2015 from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Help Shape the Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan.
Attend this Listening Session/Workshop to contribute ideas to the development and implementation of the Food Action Plan based on your personal knowledge, expertise, and experiences.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara County
- Starts: March 18, 2015 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
- Location: Legion Wing Veterans' Hall 1745 Mission Drive Solvang
- Website: http://www.sbfoundation.org/pages/news-and-resources/food-action-plan
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara County