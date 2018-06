Calendar » Santa Barbara County Frack Free Music Festival

July 20, 2014 from 12:00pm - 8:oopm

Sunday July 20th, Santa Barbara County Frack Free Music Festival, Noon-8pm, at Paradise Store, 1 Paradise Rd off San Marcos Pass (backstage) Join us for a day of music reverie, fundraising & community education on the risks of extreme oil extraction in SB County. Six awesome bands w/ all-star headliners featuring former members of Chicago, Black Crowes, America, Oingo Boingo, It's a Beautiful Day. Speakers, silent auction, opening & closing ceremony w/ Chumash elders! BBQ, Beer, Wine for sale. Full/half day/ student & sponsorship ticket options. All proceeds to benefit Vote Yes on Measure P to protect our water air and land. Get tix & more info on bus schedule, music line up: frackfreefestival.com