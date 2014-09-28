Calendar » Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Holds Open House at the Sahyun Library

September 28, 2014 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

October is designated as Family History Month and the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is celebrating with an open house and a month long list of events and classes.

The annual Open House will be held on Sunday, September 28, 2014 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Sahyun Genealogical Library, 316 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara.

Tour the Sahyun Library

Meet SBCGS's RecordsPresersvation Experts

Meet Board members, Librarians, and Other Volunteers

Connect with Special Interest Groups

Get Started on Your Family History; volunteers on hand to help!

Light Refreshments will be served

More details at: http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216

In addition to the Family History Month Open House, other events are open to the public just go to http://sbgen.org/upload/events/images/1409958571_1EditedFHMHandout.jpg or visit our website at www.sbgen.org.

END

Media Contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438