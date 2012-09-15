Calendar » Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting

September 15, 2012 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

This month’s meeting features two interesting subjects presented by Lisa Louise Cooke The first is an updated program 9:30-10:15 am, teaching you how to Get the Scoop on Your Ancestors with Newspapers. The second part of the program 10:30 am-12:00 is an interactive game show format Google Earth Scavenger Hunt. Lisa Louise Cooke is an international genealogy speaker and the owner of Genealogy Gems, a genealogy and family history multi-media company.