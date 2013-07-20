Calendar » Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society monthly meeting

July 20, 2013 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

Two exciting presentations: Jean Wilcox Hibben presenting Elisabeth: The Story of 36-year-old Elisabetha Huberta Thenée, who in 1864 left her home and family, including five young children, in Bonn, Germany. The second presentation begins at 11:00 am and is titled Women and the Civil War by Gena Philibert-Ortega. If you ever wondered what women were doing during the Civil War years, while their men marched off to war, they were taking care of farms, businesses and the home front. In some cases they were marching right beside the men in their family.