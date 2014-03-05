Calendar » Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society

March 5, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:30;m

Larry Saltzman will lecture on Fruit Trees and Food Foresting. Founded in 1869, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM generally on the first Wednesday of every month at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Guests are always welcomed. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. There is usually a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.