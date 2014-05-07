Calendar » Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society

May 7, 2014 from 7:00 PM

Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Meeting May 7, 2014 7PM Gregg DeChirico will present Exploring Ecuador: Visions of Ecuadorian flora and fauna Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road Gregg DeChirico has grown plants of all types for over 30 years. He has a nursery, Gregg’s Greenhouse, located in the Santa Barbara area, specializing in seed-grown rare and exotic plants. In his slides, Gregg takes us West to East, from pacific lowlands of Guayaquil across the Andes to Amazonian highlands of Zamora, then South to North from dry hills of Vilcabamba to the wet forests surrounding Quito as we crisscross the country in search of bromeliads, orchids and other botanical treasures. The annual ‘Bouquet of the Year’ award will also be presented. Gathering on a regular basis since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM generally on the first Wednesday of every month at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Visitors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. There is usually a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.