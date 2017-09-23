Calendar » Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Annual Plant Sale

September 23, 2017 from 10AM - 3PM

Plant Sale

Saturday, September 23rd 10:00am-3:00pm

Located at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road Santa Barbara, CA

Admission and parking for the Annual Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Plant Sale are free and open to the public.

Specialty Vendors attending and hundreds of member-grown plant varieties and related items are offered for sale.



Raffle table of specimen plants and other items.

Exotics

Natives

Bromeliads

Succulents

Annuals

Perennials

Grasses

Cacti

Proceeds benefit the SBCHS Scholarship Program

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.sbchs.org