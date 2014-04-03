Calendar » Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Meeting

April 3, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Meeting April 3, 2014 7PM Ken Owen will discuss The Plant Community of the Channel Islands. Gathering on a regular basis since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM generally on the first Wednesday of every month at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Guests are always welcomed. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. There is usually a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.