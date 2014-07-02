Calendar » Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Meeting

July 2, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Landscape ultra-efficient watering, including greywater: presented by Daniel Wilson, MESM, CLIA, CWM Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road Daniel Wilson, founder of Wilson Environmental Contracting, Inc., runs an award winning environmental landscape design, construction and maintenance company based in Santa Barbara, CA. Mr. Wilson has taught Landscape Construction, Irrigation Technologies, Landscape Design, Rainwater Harvesting, Greywater Reuse Systems, and Soils courses and workshops throughout Southern California. These courses have included both hands on and group field instruction at Community College and Adult Education level. Mr. Wilson has degrees in Biological Sciences and Master's in Environmental Science and Management. WilsonEnv currently focuses all facets of Water Management, including designs and installs that include stormwater, greywater and rainwater. WilsonEnv also currently constructs retaining walls, paths and patios, water features, and fire pits. Gathering on a regular basis since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM generally on the first Wednesday of every month at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Visitors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. There is usually a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.