Calendar » Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Meeting

February 4, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Care and Taming of Historic Gardens presented by Molly Barker, Director of Casa del Herrero Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road Following a short visual tour of Casa del Herrero, Molly will discuss the challenges of maintaining historic gardens such as Casa del Herrero. Often preservationists hope to freeze a garden in time, which is relatively easy to do with objects and buildings. However, gardens are dynamic and ever-changing so different strategies must be considered. Determining the original design intent for the garden requires sleuthing out the history of the garden, the time period when it was planted and the designer as well. Examples of horticultural renovations will be presented including before and after pictures. Molly Barker is the Executive Director of Casa del Herrero, Montecito’s only National Historic Landmark. Gathering on a regular basis since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM generally on the first Wednesday of every month at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Visitors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. There is usually a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.