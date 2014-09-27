Calendar » Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Plant Sale

September 27, 2014 from 10:00am - 5:pm

Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Plant Sale Saturday, September 27th 10:00am-5:00pm Sunday, September 28th 10:00am - 4:00pm Held in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Home and Garden Expo at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Admission and parking for the Annual Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Plant Sale is free to the public. Sale is located at Earl Warren Showgrounds Specialty Vendors and Hundreds of Plant Varieties for Sale: Exotics Natives Bromeliads Succulents Cactus Annuals Perennials Grasses Containers There is a 10% discount Sunday on all member-donated plants and select vendors. All proceeds benefit the SBCHS Scholarship Program. For more information email at [email protected] Web: www.sbchs.org