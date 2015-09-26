Calendar » Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society (SBCHS) Plant Sale

September 26, 2015 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

Plant Sale Saturday, September 26th 10:00am-4:00pm Located at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road Santa Barbara, CA Admission and parking for the Annual Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Plant Sale are free and open to the public. Specialty Vendors attending and hundreds of member-grown plant varieties and related items are offered for sale. Exotics Natives Bromeliads Succulents Cactus Annuals Perennials Grasses Containers All proceeds benefit the SBCHS Scholarship Program.