Santa Barbara County Water Supplies: Impact of Current and Historical Droughts

May 3, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara County is still in the midst of a historic drought. Come learn about our water supplies countywide and the impacts of historic and current droughts. Gain a better perspective of where water comes from in the county and how droughts are mitigated. Conservation programs countywide will also be presented to give you the tools to make changes in your home and landscape. Let’s save together!

Madeline Ward is the Water Conservation Supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara and has worked in the Water Resources Division for eight years.

Tyrone LaFay is the Water Conservation Coordinator for the Santa Barbara County Water Agency.