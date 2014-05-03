Calendar » Santa Barbara Culinary Arts Cookbook Launch Party

May 3, 2014 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

The nonprofit Santa Barbara Culinary Arts endows the Santa Barbara Culinary Arts Scholarship in Honor of Julia Child for students at the School of Culinary Arts at SBCC. Please join us for our cookbook launch party Saturday, May 3rd, 1-3 pm at the Gourmet Dining Room at SBCC.



Taste the elegant Happy Canyon wines of Westerly Winery and of Santa Ynez's Refugio Ranch. Sample the delicious appetizers prepared by the esteemed faculty and students of the School of Culinary Arts, plus selected chefs featured in our cookbook. We are planning for recipes featured in the cookbook to be available at the launch party: Lobster Terrine, Salmon en Croute, Pan-Seared Duck Breast, Praline Bread Pudding and many others.



The first edition of the cookbook will be on sale at the event for $25 and many of the chefs featured in the book will be on hand to sign them, including Michael Blackwell (Montecito Country Club), James Sly (Sly's), Greg Murphy (Bouchon), Alessandro Cartumini (Bella Vista at the Biltmore), Randy Bublitz (head of the School of Culinary Arts) and many more.



The cookbook: "SANTA BARBARA CULINARY ARTS A Taste of Santa Barbara's Culinary Bounty" features 62 top recipes from Santa Barbara County chefs, caterers and food purveyors.



The cookbook was edited and designed by Tama Takahashi; the gorgeous photography was done by Linda Blue (www.labluephotography.com). It will be available for purchase for $25. All proceeds go towards our scholarship endowment for culinary students at SBCC. Your ticket price of $25 provides you with food and wine tasting and access to chefs for questions and cookbook signing.

Due to overwhelming demand for our cookbooks, just one first edition copy per customer.

We expect to sell out all 100 tickets. Please order today to secure your spot for THE food and wine event of spring!



For tickets: http://www.meetup.com/Santa-Barbara-Culinary-Arts/events/163962022/

Proceeds go towards the Santa Barbara Culinary Arts Scholarship in Honor of Julia Child for students at the School of Culinary Arts at SBCC.



The Mission Statement of Santa Barbara Culinary Arts:

Santa Barbara Culinary Arts is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the inspiration, education and celebration of culinary professionals and individuals who are passionate about the Culinary Arts.