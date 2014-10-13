Calendar » Santa Barbara Culinary Arts: Cookbook Signing & Reception

October 13, 2014 from 5:15pm - 7:15pm

Join us in The Kitchen at the Santa Barbara Public Market for an exclusive cooking demonstration and cookbook signing featuring the cookbook editor and:



Chef Alessandro Cartumini of the Biltmore at Four Seasons

Chef Vincent Vanhecke of the Valley Club

Chef Matt Johnson of the Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch



Santa Barbara Culinary Arts: A Taste of Santa Barbara’s Culinary Bounty highlights 62 top recipes from Santa Barbara County and has sold out other than the cookbooks available for sale at this event ($27 tax included). Learn how to recreate some of the masterpieces at home, sample the food, and taste wine provided by Touring and Tasting.



Proceeds support the Santa Barbara Culinary Arts Scholarship in Honor of Julia Child. Tickets are $20 per person. Visit www.meetup.com/Santa-Barbara-Culinary-Arts to secure your seat at the table today!



www.santabarbaraculinaryarts.com