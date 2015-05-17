Calendar » SANTA BARBARA DANCE INSTITUTE PRESENTS Ten Years, Ten Lessons Event of the Year 2015

May 17, 2015 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Santa Barbara Dance Institute (SBDI) has brought high-quality, high-impact educational dance programs directly into Santa Barbara County schools and organizations for ten years.

This year’s show, entitled Ten Years, Ten Lessons, will feature over 300 energetic young performers from elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the county, as well as special guest performers including school teachers, parents, and community leaders. Ten Years, Ten Lessons is an inspiring hour of dance and music that is perfect for the whole family.

Awarded Santa Barbara Independent’s “Best Youth Performance” by Elizabeth Schwyzer in 2010, and coined the, “Feel-Good Show of the Year,” by County Arts Commissioner Ginny Brush, we look forward to your presence. As Bill Cirone, County Superintendent of Schools says, “This is one show you won’t want to miss!”

Ten Years, Ten Lessons is a joyful and thoughtful reflection on the lessons learned over these past years. Lessons such as: “Focus on the Journey, Not the Destination”, “Believe in Yourself”, “Take a Stand” and “Anything is Possible” are illustrated through energetic dancing and inspirational quotations.

It is easy for both children and adults to become so consumed by achieving a goal or so distracted by everything around them that they forget to notice how their actions affect others, to see other pathways toward happiness, or to simply take time to smell the roses! “Ten Years, Ten Lessons”, is a fond look back at the things that have helped all of us at SBDI focus on the bigger picture of why we are here.

SBDI’s mission is to provide educational dance programs that help children develop discipline, a standard of excellence, and a belief in themselves that will carry over into all aspects of their lives.

If you are interested in programing, please contact [email protected]