Calendar » Santa Barbara Dance Theater…and Friends

May 5, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Continuing the celebration of the company’s 40th Anniversary Season, SBDT, directed by Christopher Pilafian, hosts international choreographer Josh Beamish in a premiere performance at the Lobero Theater, May 4 and 5, 2016. Mr. Beamish, fresh from a project with the Royal Ballet in London, will create a new work for SBDT based on his observations of the impact of drought in the world. Mr. Beamish brings his original choreographic voice and unique perspective to this important topic. Mr. Beamish resides in London and also directs MOVE: the company, in Vancouver, British Columbia. He has received major attention recently for his high-profile collaboration with New York City Ballet principal dancer Wendy Whelan, in her multifaceted project, Restless Creature.

SBDT’s dancers will also perform A Jointed Affair by the very talented Emily Schoen. Ms. Schoen is known to local dance audiences as a member of Keigwin + Company. Mr. Keigwin and Ms. Schoen were in residence with DANCEworks Santa Barbara in 2010 when Keigwin created a community-inclusive blowout version of Ravel’s Bolero for the Lobero stage. A Jointed Affair is a beautiful, highly physical exploration of human interaction with an imaginative and delightful score by Project Trio. This work was created last year on Emily’s own Schoen Movement Company, based in New York City.

The program will include director Pilafian’s hit of the company’s winter season, Strange Attractor, with a gorgeous original score by LA film composer, Ryan Beveridge. And, as a special treat for dance lovers, Mr. Beamish will perform a recently choreographed solo to a score by J.S. Bach. Mr. Beamish’s prowess as a movement artist comes vividly to life in his performing, so this is a rare opportunity to get to know a rising, internationally respected artist both as a choreographer and as a dancer.

Ticket prices:

$21 Student/Senior, section B

$34 General, section B

$44 Section A

$49 VIP May 4

$54 VIP May 5 including post-performance reception

Both performances are at 7:30PM

Tickets: www.lobero.com (805) 963-0761