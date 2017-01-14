Santa Barbara Dance Theater
University of California Santa Barbara's dynamic resident professional dance company celebrated its 40th Anniversary season with exciting premieres by choreographers Emily Schoen (NYC), Joshua Beamish (London), Edgar Zendejas (Montreal), Alice Condodina, Jerry Pearson and artistic director Christopher Pilafian. The 2016-17 season introduces fresh new works by guest artists and collaborators from around the country. Programs to be announced.
Runs: January 13-14; 19; 21 /8pm January 22 /2pm
Performing: UCSB's Hatlen Theater
$17 General Admission
$13 UCSB Student/Faulty/Staff/Alumni/General Student/Senior/Child
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Theater and Dance
- Starts: January 14, 2017 8:00pm
- Price: $13 - $17
- Location: UCSB Hatlen Theater
- Website: https://secure.lsit.ucsb.edu/dram/d7/news/event/485
- Sponsors: UCSB Theater and Dance