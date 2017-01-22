Calendar » Santa Barbara Dance Theater

January 22, 2017 from 2:00pm

University of California Santa Barbara's dynamic resident professional dance company celebrated its 40th Anniversary season with exciting premieres by choreographers Emily Schoen (NYC), Joshua Beamish (London), Edgar Zendejas (Montreal), Alice Condodina, Jerry Pearson and artistic director Christopher Pilafian. The 2016-17 season introduces fresh new works by guest artists and collaborators from around the country. Programs to be announced.

Runs: January 13-14; 19; 21 /8pm January 22 /2pm

Performing: UCSB's Hatlen Theater

$17 General Admission

$13 UCSB Student/Faulty/Staff/Alumni/General Student/Senior/Child