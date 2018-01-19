SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER
Continuing its strong record of producing exciting, innovative programs, Santa Barbara Dance Theater offers a new season featuring choreographic explorations of complex human experience and dynamic physical phenomena. Artistic Director Christopher Pilafian brings together award-winning collaborators in choreography, photography, painting, and musical composition to create surprising new works performed by the company’s professional dancers along with apprentices from the Department of Theater and Dance.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 19, 2018 8:00 pm
- Price: GA Presale $16 Day of $18
- Location: Hatlen Theater, UCSB
- Website: https://secure.lsit.ucsb.edu/dram/d7/news/event/613