SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER

January 20, 2018 from 8:00 pm

Continuing its strong record of producing exciting, innovative programs, Santa Barbara Dance Theater offers a new season featuring choreographic explorations of complex human experience and dynamic physical phenomena. Artistic Director Christopher Pilafian brings together award-winning collaborators in choreography, photography, painting, and musical composition to create surprising new works performed by the company’s professional dancers along with apprentices from the Department of Theater and Dance.