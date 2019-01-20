Calendar » Santa Barbara Dance Theater 2019

January 20, 2019 from 2:00pm

Santa Barbara Dance Theater presents an exciting season of premieres by guest artists Josh Manculich, recipient of the prestigious Princess Grace award; Yusha-Marie Sorzano, former company member of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Complexions Contemporary Ballet; and a special guest appearance by the acclaimed NYC-based Doug Elkins Dance Company.* The program includes a revival of last season’s popular Moonscapes by guest choreographer Andrea Giselle Schermoly as well as a new work by Artistic Director Christopher Pilafian.

*Sponsored by Jody and John Arnhold

Performance Dates:

January 11, 12, 18, 19, 2019 - 8:00pm

January 20, 2019 - 2:00pm