Calendar » Santa Barbara Earth Day

April 16, 2016 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Join the Community Environmental Council’s 46th annual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival, Saturday April 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year’s festival, themed One World, One Climate, will feature two full days of live music and speakers on 3 stages, family programming, sustainable food, a beer & wine garden, and hundreds of eco-conscious vendors and organizations. Festival highlights include a Monarch Climate March, a One World Soiree with sustainable cocktails and appetizers, an Environmental Hero Award presentation, and the largest public Green Car Show between L.A. and San Francisco including a Ride & Drive of cutting-edge alternative fuel vehicles.

For more information on Santa Barbara Earth Day, visit sbearthday.org or call 805-963-0583 x 100