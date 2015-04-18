Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 2:46 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival

April 18, 2015 from 11:00 am - 7:00pm

Join the Community Environmental Council’s 45th annual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

featuring two full days of live music and speakers on 4 stages, family programming, sustainable food, an Eat Local dinner, the largest annual Green Car Show between L.A. and San Francisco including a Ride & Drive of cutting-edge alternative fuel vehicles, an Environmental Hero Award presentation, and hundreds of eco-conscious vendors and organizations.

For more information on Santa Barbara Earth Day, visit sbearthday.org or call 805-963-0583 x 100

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: CEC, WA Productions, New Noise, Oniracom
  • Starts: April 18, 2015 11:00 am - 7:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Alameda Park 1400 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101
  • Website: http://sbearthday.org
  • Sponsors: CEC, WA Productions, New Noise, Oniracom
 
 
 