April 19, 2015 from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Join the Community Environmental Council’s 45th annual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

featuring two full days of live music and speakers on 4 stages, family programming, sustainable food, an Eat Local dinner, the largest annual Green Car Show between L.A. and San Francisco including a Ride & Drive of cutting-edge alternative fuel vehicles, an Environmental Hero Award presentation, and hundreds of eco-conscious vendors and organizations.

For more information on Santa Barbara Earth Day, visit sbearthday.org or call 805-963-0583 x 100