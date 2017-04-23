Calendar » Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival

April 23, 2017 from 11 am - 6 pm

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is hosting its 47th annual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival, themed “Educate. Inspire. Act.” The festival is free to attend and will run Saturday April 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara, CA. This year’s theme goes back to Earth Day’s roots in educating the local community about environmental concerns, inspiring our region with a vision of what’s possible, and acting to stand up for the environment we hold dear.

This festival is the longest-running and most consistently held public Earth Day celebrations and is thought to be one of the largest on the West Coast. Join us for family programming and activities for all ages, sustainable, local foods, a beer and wine garden, and over 200 eco-conscious exhibitors. Festival highlights include:

the largest annual public Green Car Show on the West Coast with Ride & Drive opportunities of cutting-edge alternative fuel vehicles

an Environmental Hero Award presentation to Paul Hawken presented by Jeff Bridges at the conclusion of Saturday’s March for Science rally

Environmental Stewardship Awards in Education for local youth and educators

sign making and public official letter writing in preparation for the April 29 People’s Climate Rally

an Activist Art Installation featuring signs from recent marches and rallies

two full days of music and speakers on three stages

For more information on Santa Barbara Earth Day, visit sbearthday.org, Facebook.com/SBEarthDay or call 805-963-0583 x 100