Santa Barbara Empty Bowls

November 1, 2015 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

The Foodbank’s 17th Annual Empty Bowls is a unique community event that is suitable for the whole family. Attendees sample soups and breads from local restaurants, participate in a spectacular raffle, enjoy a marketplace filled with pottery crafted by local artists and take home a handmade bowl.

 

