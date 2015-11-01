Santa Barbara Empty Bowls
November 1, 2015 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
The Foodbank’s 17th Annual Empty Bowls is a unique community event that is suitable for the whole family. Attendees sample soups and breads from local restaurants, participate in a spectacular raffle, enjoy a marketplace filled with pottery crafted by local artists and take home a handmade bowl.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: F
- Starts: November 1, 2015 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
- Price: $30.00
- Location: 4540 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
- Website: http://www.foodbanksbc.org/events-emptybowls-sb.html
- Sponsors: F