Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Asks: Will 2019 Be Recession Year?

November 8, 2018 from 7:30 am - 10:00 am

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), small business educator and networking organization, will host a panel to discuss whether 2019 will be the year of the recession. Speakers include Mark Schniepp, of California Economic Forecast; Brian Johnson, of Radius Group; Keith Berry, of Keith Berry Real Estate; and Chris Snowden, of AmeriFlex Financial Services.

The discussion takes place from 7:30-10 a.m. at The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St., with coffee, tea and networking beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Cost to attend the seminar is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event, and $40 at the door. Checks and cash accepted at the door. To register and pay in advance, make checks to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Drive, Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER Santa Barbara, 1-805-698-1121 or email [email protected]