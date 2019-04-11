Calendar » Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Hosts Seminar April 11 on the Neuroscience of Change and Success

April 11, 2019 from 7:30am - 10:00 am

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), Santa Barbara’s premier small business educator and networking organization, presents an engaging talk on Thursday, April 11 entitled, “Wired to Resist: The Neuroscience of Change.” The guest speaker will be Dr. Britt Andreatta, an internationally recognized thought leader in leadership and learning.

Dr. Andreatta is the CEO and president of 7th Mind Inc. providing groundbreaking research and science-based solutions for today’s workplace challenges. She has published several books including her newest book, “Wired to Connect: The Brain Science of Teams and a New Model for Creating Collaboration and Inclusion.” Dr. Andreatta is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience consulting with businesses, universities and nonprofit organizations. Clients include Comcast, Apple, North Healthcare, Dartmouth University, and YMCA to name a few.

The SABER seminar on April 11 takes place from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St., with coffee and networking starting at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event and $40 at the door. Checks and cash are accepted at the door. A buffet breakfast is included. To register and pay in advance by check, write a check to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Drive, Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER at 805-698-1121 or email [email protected]