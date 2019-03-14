Calendar » Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Hosts Talk on Thursday, March 14, With Founder and CFO of Inogen,

March 14, 2019 from 7:30am - 10:00 am

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), Santa Barbara’s premier small business educator and networking organization, presents an engaging talk on Thursday morning, March 14, on a variety of topics including idea formation, raising capital, and executing a successful IPO.

Ms. Bauerlein is a University of California at Santa Barbara alum who graduated with high honors in 2003 with a degree in Economics/Mathematics and a minor in Statistical Sciences. She began her entrepreneurial career while she was a student at UCSB. A personal connection to COPD led to a desire to improve oxygen patient's lives and the establishment of Inogen. She and two other students co-founded Inogen in 2001 after receiving First Place honors in the Technology Management Program 2001 Business Plan Competition.

Inogen went public on the Nasdaq exchange in February 2014 and currently has a market capitalization of approximately $3B with over 1,000 employees worldwide. The Inogen One product line has improved the quality of life for over 400,000 oxygen patients worldwide. Ms. Bauerlein is currently CFO / EVP of Finance, Corporate Secretary, and Corporate Treasurer at Inogen.



At Inogen, she is responsible for all areas of finance, accounting, reporting, investor relations, treasury, SOX compliance, legal, and revenue management.

The March SABER seminar takes place from 7:30 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, at The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St., with coffee and networking starting at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event and $40 at the door. Checks and cash will be accepted at the door. To register and pay in advance by check, write a check to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Dr., Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER at 805-698-1121 or email [email protected]

SABER is Santa Barbara’s premier small business educator and networking organization, dedicated to enhancing the professional lives and skills of local business leaders.