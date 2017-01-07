Santa Barbara Family YMCA Community Open House Day
Join the Santa Barbara Family YMCA on Community Open House Day, Saturday, January 7, and the joining fee is free. The first month dues are just $20.17 if you join in January. At the Y, you belong to more than a gym. You can feel comfortable just being you. Tons of group exercise classes, free weights, cardio equipment, youth classes, and a staff that will help you reach your goal to become an even better you.
The Y is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Financial Assistance is available to individuals and families who cannot afford membership.
More information: Call (805) 687-7727 or visit the website at www.ciymca.org/santabarbara
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 7, 2017 10:00am - 1:00pm
- Location: 36 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93105