Santa Barbara Family YMCA Community Open House Day

January 7, 2017 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

Join the Santa Barbara Family YMCA on Community Open House Day, Saturday, January 7, and the joining fee is free. The first month dues are just $20.17 if you join in January. At the Y, you belong to more than a gym. You can feel comfortable just being you. Tons of group exercise classes, free weights, cardio equipment, youth classes, and a staff that will help you reach your goal to become an even better you.

The Y is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Financial Assistance is available to individuals and families who cannot afford membership.

More information: Call (805) 687-7727 or visit the website at www.ciymca.org/santabarbara