Calendar » Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival

September 10, 2017 from 11:00AM - 5:00PM

7th Annual Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival

Sunday, September 10 at Rancho La Patera & Stow House

304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta, CA

The Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival is an annual gathering of local and regional culinary alchemists, wild fermenters and health experts showcasing the history, benefits, and preparation of fermented foods. With three educational stages featuring 50+ speakers, demonstrations, and panel discussions, dozens of exhibitors, do-it-yourself (DIY) fermentation stations, a bacteria buddy passport kids program, 21+ farm-to-bar area and more, the festival offers something for everyone.

The theme is Nurture What Nature Gave You, aligning with a larger grassroots movement that is changing the way we view our food, our connection to the earth and our ability to thrive. Fermented, cultured, and traditional foods farmed in healthy, bacteria-rich soil nourish the ‘microbiome’ of our planet and ourselves.

2017 Festival Highlights Include:

Panel discussions on microbiome and nutrition during pregnancy, childbirth, and early childhood development

New and improved DIY Fermentation Stations

Extended Farm-to-Bar hours

Live Music

Round Trip transportation options from Carpinteria and Santa Barbara via the ‘Pickle Bus’ includes complimentary kombucha for all riders. $10.

Data results from collaborative study with Slow Food Ventura County on fermented foods, probiotics and our microbiome/mycobiome.

Proceeds from SBFF support Slow Food Ventura County and their programs aimed at better understanding the role of microbes, fermented foods, and probiotics on the immune system and the human body.