Calendar » Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Nutcracker at the Arlington

December 12, 2015 from 7pm - 9:30pm

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet

will take the whole family on a magical journey with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on Saturday, December 12th at 2:30 and 7pm and Sunday, December 13th at 2:30pm, filling the perpetual twilight of the legendary Arlington Theatre and stage in Santa Barbara with a cast of over 100 dancers and a full symphony orchestra in the pit for this thrilling and classic tale by E.T.A. Hoffman, to the unforgettable music of Tchaikovsky. Young and old alike will be enchanted as Herr Drosselmeyer's Clock Work Dolls dance to life; a giant Christmas Tree grows to enormous heights; Rat King and his minions battle Toy Soldiers through cannon explosions and sword fights on stage; and Sugar Plum dreams unfold in the Kingdom of Sweets.

Featured guest artists for Nutcracker at the Arlington include Michele Wiles, Founder, Artistic Director, and Principal Dancer of New York City's BalletNext as Sugar Plum Fairy; Russell Janzen, Soloist with New York City Ballet and recipient of the Clive Barnes Award for outstanding new performer as Cavalier; Tracy R. Kofford, Artistic Director of Dance SBCC as Arabian Cavalier; guest alumna Chelsea Cambron of Louisville Ballet as Snow Queen; Alexa Hellman as Clara; Christopher Carmona as Nutcracker with Festival Ballet Company dancers, members of the UCSB Dept. of Dance, Festival Ballet Dance Conservatory students, and community members portraying over 100 roles on the Arlington Theatre's spacious stage.