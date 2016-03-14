Calendar » Santa Barbara film Premiere of POLYFACES A World of Many Choices A film by REGRARIANS

March 14, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara Permaculture Network PresentsSB Film Premiere of POLYFACES Film featuring Joel Salatin

Pre-order tickets are available on Event Brite for $10, or $15 at the door.​

Followed by Q&A with film producers Lisa Heenan & Darren Doherty



On the renowned POLYFACE farm in Virginia a different kind of farming is taking place

with Joel Salatin, a farmer who wants us to rekindle our relationship with food.





Please join Santa Barbara Permaculture Network on Monday, March 14, at the Paseo Nuevo Theater for the Santa Barbara premiere of POLYFACES, a documentary film about Joel Salatin and the renowned Polyface farm in Virginia that has been demonstrating some of the best regenerative & sustainable agriculture practices for over 40 years.



In 1961, William and Lucille Salatin moved their young family to Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, purchasing the most worn-out, eroded, abused farm in the area. Using nature as a pattern, they began the healing and innovation that now supports three generations.



Disregarding conventional wisdom, the Salatins planted trees, built huge compost piles, dug ponds, moved cows daily with portable electric fencing, and invented portable sheltering systems to produce all their animals on perennial prairie polycultures.



In time son Joel Salatin took the helm, teaching and authoring books on all that was learned at Polyface through the years. Eventually the farm became a major demonstration site with hundreds of people visiting annually, sharing knowledge on how to produce food without harmful chemicals, while respecting animals in their care, and ultimately returning the farm to a healthy ecosystem.



A Heinz Award winner, Joel Salatin was called the ‘most innovative farmer in the world’ by Time Magazine. He was featured in both the Oscar-nominated film Food Inc., and Michael Pollan’s best selling book, The Omnivore’s Dilemma. Joel Salatin is an inspiration to many thousands of farmers around the world.



The film's producer Lisa Heenan shared directing duties with daughter Isabella Doherty, chronicling the farm over four years of changing seasons. The film was produced by REGRARIANS Ltd., an Australian nonprofit established with partner Darren Doherty to provide resources for those who want to regenerate depleted landscapes.



Darren Doherty is one of the world's leading regenerative agriculture specialists, who has long advocated for the repair of broadacre landscapes as one of the solutions for climate change by sequestering carbon in biologically alive soils, and will be in Santa Barbara for a sold out workshop he will be teaching on the Gaviota Coast. Both Lisa Heenan & Darren Doherty will be in attendance at the Santa Barbara film premiere.



The event takes place on Monday, March 14, 7:30 - 9pm, at the Paseo Nuevo Theaters, in the Paseo Nuevo Shopping Mall, downtown Santa Barbara, 8 West De La Guerra St (off of State St), 93101. Pre-order tickets are available on Event Brite for $10, or $15 at the door.

More Info: [email protected], 805-962-2571. Event facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/179961695712271/

