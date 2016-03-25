Calendar » Santa Barbara Floor to Air Festival Presents Elemental You

March 25, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The 2016 Santa Barbara Floor to Air Festival presents: Elemental You

Celebrating its ten-year anniversary, the Santa Barbara Centre for Aerial Dance returns to the Lobero stage for the 2016 Santa Barbara Floor to Air Festival. Highlighting the groundbreaking genre of contemporary dance from the ground up, six international artists from France to New York have been paired with six local dancers for the creation of three collaborative new dance works. Blending ancient and innovative aerial apparatus with contemporary movement, and set against a pulsating musical composition of strings and percussion, the audience is guided along on a multi-sensorial journey between floor and air. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to watch the world’s most innovative aerial dancers under one intimate roof. VIP ticketholders will be treated to an exclusive cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception with the entire cast immediately following the performance. One evening only!

Directed by Ninette Paloma

More information visit: www.sbaerial.com