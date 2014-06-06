Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend
Introducing the Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend at Bacara
June 6-8, 2014
Santa Barbara County’s top chefs, artisans and winemakers are coming together for the inaugural Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend at Bacara. Inspired by Julia Child’s lifelong passion for learning and love of eating well, this three-day culinary weekend will feature cooking classes, wine tastings and panel discussions. A portion of the proceeds to benefit The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.
Highlights include:
• Opening reception featuring a special screening of Julia Child's KITCHEN WISDOM
• Cooking classes with local artisans and top chefs
• Santa Maria style BBQ lunch and discussion with Frank Ostini of the famed Hitching Post II
• Expert panel discussion on the ins and outs of food and cookbook writing
• Grand dinner in Bacara’s 12,000-bottle wine room with pairings by Master Sommelier Brian McClintic
• Screening of Le Chef in the resort’s 211-seat movie theater paired with local dessert and wine tastings
• Neighborhood Tasting that explores Santa Barbara’s top up-and-coming food regions, including Los Alamos, Arts District and Funk Zone
For tickets or more information, please visit www.BacaraCulinaryWeekend.com or call (855) 456-6800.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 6, 2014 5:30 pm
- Price: 0-250
- Location: Bacara Resort
- Website: http://www.BacaraCulinaryWeekend.com