June 6, 2014 from 5:30 pm

Introducing the Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend at Bacara

June 6-8, 2014

Santa Barbara County’s top chefs, artisans and winemakers are coming together for the inaugural Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend at Bacara. Inspired by Julia Child’s lifelong passion for learning and love of eating well, this three-day culinary weekend will feature cooking classes, wine tastings and panel discussions. A portion of the proceeds to benefit The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

Highlights include:

• Opening reception featuring a special screening of Julia Child's KITCHEN WISDOM

• Cooking classes with local artisans and top chefs

• Santa Maria style BBQ lunch and discussion with Frank Ostini of the famed Hitching Post II

• Expert panel discussion on the ins and outs of food and cookbook writing

• Grand dinner in Bacara’s 12,000-bottle wine room with pairings by Master Sommelier Brian McClintic

• Screening of Le Chef in the resort’s 211-seat movie theater paired with local dessert and wine tastings

• Neighborhood Tasting that explores Santa Barbara’s top up-and-coming food regions, including Los Alamos, Arts District and Funk Zone

For tickets or more information, please visit www.BacaraCulinaryWeekend.com or call (855) 456-6800.