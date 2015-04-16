Calendar » Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend

April 19, 2015 from 11 a.m. - 2 pm

2nd Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend

April 16-19, 2015

Bacara Resort & Spa

www.BacaraCulinaryWeekend.com

Join the celebration of Santa Barbara County’s best chefs, artisans, winemakers and farmers. Now in its second year, the Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend showcases the distinct tastes, sights and sounds of the region while also bringing cutting-edge culinary talent from across the country to Santa Barbara.

Highlights of the 2nd Annual Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend at Bacara, now themed: Savoring the Past, Cultivating the Future, include:

Educational lunch with Los Angeles’ power couple and celebrity chefs, Suzanne Goin and David Lentz

Neighborhood Tasting & Market that explores Santa Barbara’s top up-and-coming food regions, including Los Alamos, Arts District and Funk Zone

Cooking classes with famed chefs and cookbook authors, including Dorie Greenspan, Jim Dodge, Anne Willan and Virginia Willis

Santa Barbara County Vintners’ Association wine reception and video tribute to Julia presented by her former producer and director, Geoffrey Drummond

Screening of A Year in Champagne in the resort’s 211-seat movie theater paired with a glass of champagne and local chocolate tasting

The weekend is inspired by Julia’s lifelong passion for learning, love of eating well and mission to further gastronomy. It’s designed to marry entertainment and inspiration, celebration with learning. Event proceeds will benefit The Julia Child Foundation, which is based in Santa Barbara.

Tickets for select events are now available at www.BacaraCulinaryWeekend.com. Advanced reservations are recommended as events do sell out but same day tickets will be available for select events with greater capacity such as the Neighborhood Tour. Bacara Resort is offering a room package which includes a two-night stay over the event, a welcome amenity of local artisan food products and valet parking from $450 a night.

For tickets and a complete list of events and more information about the Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend, please visit www.BacaraCulinaryWeekend.com.