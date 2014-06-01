Calendar » Santa Barbara Fork & Cork Classic

June 1, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Place: Montecito Country Club- 920 Summit Rd. Montecito, CA 93108

Cost: $65 pre-sale general admission/ $75 at the door

$95 pre-sale VIP / $125 at the door

Nestled between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the sparkling Pacific Ocean, this year’s inaugural Santa Barbara Fork & Cork Classic event held at the Montecito Country Club is the ideal spot to enjoy an impressive collection of the best chefs and restaurants in Santa Barbara.

Guests will enjoy tastings from an array of select wines and special dishes prepared by over 20 of Santa Barbara's top restaurants. Join us hillside as we provide magnificent panoramic views of Santa Barbara's coastline, fantastic food, live entertainment, and one of a kind silent and live auction items. Event proceeds will help support Foodbank’s 300 local nonprofit partners.

To be part of the fun of planning Fork & Cork, please contact Melissa Howard at (805) 403-2471 or [email protected] For more information about the event and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.foodbanksbc.org or call Diane Durst at (805) 967-5741 ext. 104.