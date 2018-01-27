Calendar » Santa Barbara Gathers! After the fire. After The Storm.

January 27, 2018 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

A free community gathering people of all ages who would like to join in a day of community support while we experience the aftermath of the fire and mudslides. We heal better in community. Come support & be supported.

Being held at Antioch University right after the Farmers Market this Saturday at Noon-5:00

Please register online as space is limited

www.santabarbaragathers.org

We put together a day of "heart tending" activities that we hope you will enjoy with us!

"The Way of Council" Sit with your neighbors!

You will be invited to sit in a circle with your community, your family & friends to experience "The Way of Council" be some of The Ojai Foundations founding members and teachers! This is a simple yet profound way to listen to your own heart as well as to that of others, to hear your authentic voice and find the gems in the chaos.

Help create a Montecito Community shrine & learn how to make your own! Bring something special to add to the alter. Photos of loved ones, art, rocks, words, songs etc.

Meet your neighbors.

Gather resources & inspiration.

Get some hugs- give some too ;)

Refreshments.

More to come!

Contact [email protected] if you'd like to contribute or help with the event in any way!

Thank you!