Santa Barbara General Auditions
Performers of all ages & union status are invited to attend this exciting opportunity to access local theatre companies. Each Actor will have 90 seconds to perform 1 or 2 monologues OR 16-32 bars of a song & a monologue. Registration is $25, with a discounted registration fee of $20 for children 12 & under, Elements' Members & participants of our previous workshops. A short Q&A will be held at the end of the day. Visit our website to register & for info about participating companies.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ElementsTheatreCol
- Starts: May 26, 2012 10:00am - 2:00pm
- Price: $20-$25
- Location: Center Stage Theater
- Website: http://www.elementstheatrecollective.com/node/18