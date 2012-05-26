Calendar » Santa Barbara General Auditions

May 26, 2012 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Performers of all ages & union status are invited to attend this exciting opportunity to access local theatre companies. Each Actor will have 90 seconds to perform 1 or 2 monologues OR 16-32 bars of a song & a monologue. Registration is $25, with a discounted registration fee of $20 for children 12 & under, Elements' Members & participants of our previous workshops. A short Q&A will be held at the end of the day. Visit our website to register & for info about participating companies.