Santa Barbara Guitar Trio Performance
Santa Barbara Guitar Trio will be playing at the Santa Barbara Public Market's 1st Anniversary Celebration this Saturday, April 4th, 3:30-6:30pm
SBGT is a newly formed, local guitar trio playing Spanish-Latin-Gypsy guitar music. They have been fine tuning their repertoire for just over a year now and look forward to showing the community their special niche, that is very relevant to the Santa Barbara vibe! The trio consists of 3 local performers and music teachers - (GuitarWitt) Michael Witt, Robert Seeley and Shaun Sanders.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Public Market
- Starts: April 4, 2015 3:30pm - 6:30pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Santa Barbara Public Market, Corner of Chapala and Victoria Streets
- Website: http://guitarwitt.com/blog/2015/3/31/santa-barbara-guitar-trio-preview
