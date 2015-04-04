Calendar » Santa Barbara Guitar Trio Performance

April 4, 2015 from 3:30pm - 6:30pm

Santa Barbara Guitar Trio will be playing at the Santa Barbara Public Market's 1st Anniversary Celebration this Saturday, April 4th, 3:30-6:30pm

SBGT is a newly formed, local guitar trio playing Spanish-Latin-Gypsy guitar music. They have been fine tuning their repertoire for just over a year now and look forward to showing the community their special niche, that is very relevant to the Santa Barbara vibe! The trio consists of 3 local performers and music teachers - (GuitarWitt) Michael Witt, Robert Seeley and Shaun Sanders.