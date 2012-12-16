Santa Barbara H.S. Jazz Band & Combos at SOh0
Santa Barbara High School Jazz Band & Award Winning "Combo A" are performing in their Annual Winter Concert and Fundraiser at SOHO on Sunday, 12/16/12 at 12:30pm. Wonderful jazz music, holiday tunes and delicious food. Look out for some special guests who will be performing including alumni and band director Charles Ortega. $10 Tickets at door / $5 - students thru 12th grade For table reservations call: 805-962-7776 For more info contact: [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBHSDonsBands
- Starts: December 16, 2012 12:30pm - 3:00pm
- Price: $5-$10
- Location: SOHO Rest. & Music Club at 1221 State Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sohosb.com/