Santa Barbara Heart Walk

September 29, 2012 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Join the fight against Santa Barbara's #1 killer- heart disease! Help SAVE LIVES by joining the Santa Barbara Heart Walk, and raise funds for research and educational programs. Form a team and register today at sbheartwalk.com or call (805) 963-8862!

 

Event Details

  • Starts: September 29, 2012 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Price: food, fun, and awesome prizes for our top walkers!
  • Location: Fess Parker's Double Tree Resort
  • Website: http://sbheartwalk.com/
  • Sponsors: Subway, Jenny Craig, Wells Fargo, Citric Online, Cottage Health System, Rabobank N.A., Yardi Systems, Alexander Properties-Assisted Living and Memory Care, CenCal Health, Lazy Acres, Montecito Bank & Trust, Sansum Clinic, K-Lite 101.7, Pacific Coast Business Times, Sansum Clinic, KCOY 12, FOX 11, Tri-County Produce
 
 
 