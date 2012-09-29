Santa Barbara Heart Walk
September 29, 2012 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Join the fight against Santa Barbara's #1 killer- heart disease! Help SAVE LIVES by joining the Santa Barbara Heart Walk, and raise funds for research and educational programs. Form a team and register today at sbheartwalk.com or call (805) 963-8862!
Event Details
- Starts: September 29, 2012 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: food, fun, and awesome prizes for our top walkers!
- Location: Fess Parker's Double Tree Resort
- Website: http://sbheartwalk.com/
- Sponsors: Subway, Jenny Craig, Wells Fargo, Citric Online, Cottage Health System, Rabobank N.A., Yardi Systems, Alexander Properties-Assisted Living and Memory Care, CenCal Health, Lazy Acres, Montecito Bank & Trust, Sansum Clinic, K-Lite 101.7, Pacific Coast Business Times, Sansum Clinic, KCOY 12, FOX 11, Tri-County Produce