Santa Barbara Heart Walk
September 23, 2017 from 8:30 am
Bring friends, family or co-workers to enjoy a morning 5K walk along the beautiful beach, heart health education, health screenings and more while raising funds and awareness for heart disease and stroke!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 23, 2017 8:30 am
- Price: Free
- Location: Fess Parker Doubletree Resort
- Website: http://www2.heart.org/site/TR/HeartWalk/WSA-WesternStatesAffiliate?pg=entry&fr_id=2340