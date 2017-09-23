Friday, March 23 , 2018, 8:11 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Heart Walk

September 23, 2017 from 8:30 am

Bring friends, family or co-workers to enjoy a morning 5K walk along the beautiful beach, heart health education, health screenings and more while raising funds and awareness for heart disease and stroke!

 

